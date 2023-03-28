Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the February 28th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ GXTG traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 million, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.15. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.302 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

