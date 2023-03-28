Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the February 28th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X E-commerce ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBIZ. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X E-commerce ETF alerts:

Global X E-commerce ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EBIZ stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. 2,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,052. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Global X E-commerce ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X E-commerce ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.