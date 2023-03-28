Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 564 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $306.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,737,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,582,441. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

