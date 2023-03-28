Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 198,849 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,248,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,153,188. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

