Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 10,369,668 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,453,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,369,668 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 22.3% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 1.19% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $336,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,091,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.90. 916,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,591. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

