Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 2.40% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $28,362,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $11,569,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,274 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 281,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $2,617,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJUL stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,226. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.