Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases 670 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 116,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,654. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

