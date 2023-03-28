Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.3 %

APD stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.77. The stock had a trading volume of 181,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,719. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

