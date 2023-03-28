Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Get Rating) by 212.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $3,505,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $12,752,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

KOCT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. 7,701 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.