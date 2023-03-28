Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GKOS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.40. 100,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

