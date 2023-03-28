Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.65. 872,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average of $79.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

