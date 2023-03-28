Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.75.

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Up 0.1 %

GNGBY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.39. 17,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,578. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.26. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $793.05 million for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.83%.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

