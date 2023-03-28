Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the February 28th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gestamp Automoción Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GMPUF remained flat at $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. Gestamp Automoción has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

Gestamp Automoción Company Profile

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

