Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €144.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €144.10 ($154.95) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GXI has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($105.91) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($104.30) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €91.65 ($98.55) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €46.66 ($50.17) and a 12 month high of €94.00 ($101.08). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €78.55 and a 200-day moving average of €67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

