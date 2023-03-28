Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Genus Price Performance

OTCMKTS GENSF opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. Genus has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $41.75.

About Genus

Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.

