Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Genie Energy Stock Up 10.3 %

Genie Energy stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

Genie Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Genie Energy by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 325,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.

