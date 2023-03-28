Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Invests $971,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 231,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 27,153 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 111,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 24,221 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

