Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys 450 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 1.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

