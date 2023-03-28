Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,038 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,668 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after purchasing an additional 797,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,042,000 after purchasing an additional 159,591 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

