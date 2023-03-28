GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Trading Down 0.4 %

GDS stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.69. GDS has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GDS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GDS by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GDS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GDS by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GDS by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.