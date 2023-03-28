GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.13.
GDS Trading Down 0.4 %
GDS stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.69. GDS has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
