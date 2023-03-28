Garda Property Group Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:GDF)

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 10.96.

In related news, insider Matthew Madsen sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.89), for a total value of A$321,600.00 ($214,400.00). 42.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

