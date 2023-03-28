Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Up 8.3%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 859,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,286,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOTU shares. Citigroup started coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, December 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock. CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.42 and a beta of -0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

