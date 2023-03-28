Gamehost Inc. (GH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

TSE:GH opened at C$8.30 on Tuesday. Gamehost has a 52 week low of C$7.38 and a 52 week high of C$9.57. The firm has a market cap of C$183.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

