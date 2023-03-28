Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $37.27

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.27, but opened at $36.51. Galapagos shares last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 47,109 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.89) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Galapagos Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

About Galapagos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,691 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,730,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,570,000 after purchasing an additional 533,230 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth about $8,647,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Galapagos by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 163,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

