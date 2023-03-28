G999 Price Up 30% Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, G999 has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $6,682.69 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00061377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00041252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000188 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

