FY2025 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Decreased by Analyst

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn $14.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.83. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.48 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DKS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

