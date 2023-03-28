FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Up 122.2% in March

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the February 28th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,524. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.29.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.16). FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FVCBankcorp

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

In other news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Laughlin sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $108,216.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,971 shares of company stock worth $584,226. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after buying an additional 392,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 130,401 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 219.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 81,549 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 397.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.60 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Further Reading

