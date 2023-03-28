Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,480,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 2,983,157 shares.The stock last traded at $46.00 and had previously closed at $49.31.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. CLSA downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.
The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93.
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.
