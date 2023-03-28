Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,480,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 2,983,157 shares.The stock last traded at $46.00 and had previously closed at $49.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. CLSA downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Trading Down 9.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Futu Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Futu by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Futu by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Futu by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Futu by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.