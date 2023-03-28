Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $32.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FYBR. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 168,692 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,373,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,835,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 8.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth $54,468,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,408,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 212.3% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,782,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.90. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.