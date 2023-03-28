FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Stephens

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stephens from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FreightCar America in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RAIL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. 139,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,046. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $52.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,128,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 249,825 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 806,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

