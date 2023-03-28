FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Stephens

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stephens from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FreightCar America in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
FreightCar America Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ:RAIL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. 139,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,046. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $52.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.