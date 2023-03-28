Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Freehold Royalties stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 63,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,653. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.70. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.66 and a 12 month high of C$17.78.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.05.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.