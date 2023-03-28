Franklin Covey (FC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 million. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.32 million, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 52.2% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

