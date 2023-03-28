FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Down to $33.63

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.63, but opened at $32.82. FOX shares last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 696,296 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

FOX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $82,385,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 1,986.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after buying an additional 1,747,519 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 17,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after buying an additional 1,336,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,977,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

