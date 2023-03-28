Founders Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Founders Capital Management LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $173,738,000 after purchasing an additional 590,013 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.65. 405,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,556. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.89. The company has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

