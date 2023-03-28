Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 4.8%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 2,828,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,010,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSM shares. CIBC increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at $28,400,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

