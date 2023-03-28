Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fortis from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. Fortis has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

