Fort Henry Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fort Henry Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 17.6% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after buying an additional 1,727,229 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,117,000 after buying an additional 292,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,359 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 403,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,148. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

