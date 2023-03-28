FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 14,905 shares.The stock last traded at $62.57 and had previously closed at $62.59.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $514.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

