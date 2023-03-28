Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
NYSE FSI opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.76. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58.
