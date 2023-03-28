Flare Price Reaches $0.0412 (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $505.60 million and $70.22 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 12,260,795,396 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03748452 USD and is up 6.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $26,220,708.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

