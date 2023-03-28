Flagship Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.21. 63,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,240. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $171.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

