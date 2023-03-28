Flagship Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,035,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,611,000 after buying an additional 98,414 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 89,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.97. 360,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,938. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

