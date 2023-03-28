First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,720 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. 63,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,323. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

