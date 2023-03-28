First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Down 90.3% in March

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the February 28th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FEI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. 46,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.81.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%.
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
