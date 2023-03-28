First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Down 90.3% in March

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the February 28th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

FEI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. 46,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 151.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 408,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 246,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,549,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,530,000 after acquiring an additional 174,288 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 952,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 160,754 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1,763.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 158,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 34.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 149,568 shares during the period.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

