First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the February 28th total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NXTG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.65. 10,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,045. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $77.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

