First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.6 %

FGM traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.96. 478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.