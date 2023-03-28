First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut First Foundation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $419.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. Equities analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,411,000 after buying an additional 321,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,451 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 77,452 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

