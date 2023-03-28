First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $38.40 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $241.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.68. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

