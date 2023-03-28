Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Purchased by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $274.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98.
About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF
The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
