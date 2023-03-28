Family Investment Center Inc. Takes $365,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.53. 98,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,902. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.